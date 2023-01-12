Legacies On The Line: The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

After having fans clambering for what seems like months, Hulu finally released the official trailer for the third and final season of their original series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ You can check it out below!

The series is set in New York City and portrays a fictionalized account of the legendary group’s formation and rise amid the dangers and excesses that came with the crack cocaine epidemic in the 1990’s. This season picks up coming off the release of the group’s debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). As their fame continues to rise, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

The final season will once again star Ashton Sanders as Bobby Diggs (RZA) , Shameik Moore as Corey Woods (Raekwon), Siddiq Sanderson as Dennis Coles (Ghostface Killah), Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell Diggs (Divine), Marcus Callender as Oliver Grant (Power), Zolee Griggs as Shurrie Diggs, T.J. Atoms as Russell Jones (Ol’ Dirty Bastatrd), Dave East as Clifford Smith (Method Man), Johnell Young as Gary Grice (GZA), Uyoata Udi as Jason Hunter (Inspectah Deck) and Damani Sease as Lamont Hawkins (U-God). Executive producers Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man and Brian Grazer worked to bring back the long-awaited last season.

‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ will return with three episodes on Wednesday, February 15. New episodes will follow every Wu-Wednesday, with the finale dropping on April 5. Check out the trailer for the third and final season, which is sure to be an emotional ride. Share your thoughts in the comments!

Legacies On The Line: The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ was originally published on globalgrind.com