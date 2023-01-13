Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant coming to Columbus

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a lounge-style restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz has postponed its Friday opening in downtown Columbus.

Esco Restaurant and Tapas, first launched in Atlanta by Grammy award winner Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, has delayed “with a heavy heart” the Jan. 13 grand opening of its Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St., the establishment announced.

“There are a few things that didn’t line up as expected and we need to come in strong,” Esco wrote on social media. “We only get one chance to do it right.”

But 2 Chainz, who rose to stardom as one-half of the Southern hip-hop duo Playaz Circle, wasn’t too phased by the delay.

