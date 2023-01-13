Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant coming to Columbus

According to NBC4i, a lounge-style restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz has postponed its Friday opening in downtown Columbus.
Esco Restaurant and Tapas, first launched in Atlanta by Grammy award winner Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, has delayed “with a heavy heart” the Jan. 13 grand opening of its Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St., the establishment announced.
“There are a few things that didn’t line up as expected and we need to come in strong,” Esco wrote on social media. “We only get one chance to do it right.”
But 2 Chainz, who rose to stardom as one-half of the Southern hip-hop duo Playaz Circle, wasn’t too phased by the delay.
For the full NBC4 story click here
