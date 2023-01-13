Ye, formally known as Kanye West, recently held a private wedding with a former employee, according to a report by TMZ.
Per the popular entertainment news outlet, Kanye wed his secret lover Bianca Censori. Censori, from Australia, worked as an architectural designer under Yeezy for several years. However, there is no proof or talk of a marriage license, boosting speculation that this whole ordeal seems more ceremonial than anything else.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Although, we are talking about Kanye West. So anything is possible. Literally.
Still, Kanye and Censori have been spotted out together in LA, with Ye donning a seemingly brand new wedding band.
Ye has had a tumultuous time since his split with Kim Kardashian. He’s been suspended from multiple social media platforms amid antisemitic rants and perceived praises of Hitler. There have even been reports of him going missing over the last several weeks as he seemingly disappeared from the public spotlight.
So, congrats to the new happy couple?!
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Mary J. Blige Rocks A Colorful Emilio Pucci Top At Her ‘Intimate’ Birthday Dinner In New York City
- Storm Reid & Shedeur Sanders Make It Red Carpet Official At ‘Missing’ Premiere
- Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant coming to Columbus
- Kanye Has Private Wedding Ceremony With Yeezy Architect, Per Report
- Karrueche Tran Redefines The 2-Piece Suit At The LA Premiere Of ‘House Party’
- Did Damson Idris Just Make It Instagram Official With Lori Harvey?
- ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
- Mary J. Blige Celebrates Her Birthday In A Vibrant Look
- Tia Mowry Celebrates Her Natural Hair On Instagram: ‘Let Black Hair Be Black Hair’
- Understanding Down Syndrome In The Black Community
Kanye Has Private Wedding Ceremony With Yeezy Architect, Per Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com