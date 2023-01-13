HomeThe 614

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

According to NBC4i, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy.

Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday.

The child’s cause of death was a homicide due to blunt force trauma, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled on Wednesday. The child was suffering severe head injuries, court records said, and the coroner noted the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse and not accidental.

