The Walls Are Caving In On Everybody In The Official Trailer For The Sixth & Final Season Of FX’s ‘Snowfall’

FX’s ‘Snowfall’ has kept fans on their edges of their seats since 2017 (five seasons). The sixth and final season is right around the corner and this week (January 12), we finally got the trailer for it. You can check it out below!

The John Singleton co-created, directed and executive produced show follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his rise from local street-level drug dealer to kingpin in the midst of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, California in the 1980’s. Season 5 ended with Franklin choosing to walk away from the game, but not before his money was hijacked by Teddy. On top of that, Louie and Jerome have officially cut ties with him. Franklin now has to make friends and allies with those who tried to kill him and those who do not share America’s interest, while fully proving he isn’t done with the game. Teddy managed to hack Franklin’s accounts and received the funding he needed to defeat the Communists in Nicaragua once and for all, however his plans are derailed when the woman he loves is kidnapped and Avi is killed, leaving him short of an arms dealer. Gustavo, on the other hand, is now in the custody of the DEA, just as he was prepared to skip town with his family. With the walls closing in on everybody, how will they survive?

The final season will once again star Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata, Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint, Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Angela Lewis as Louanne Saint, Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique Turner. The show is executive produced by Singleton, Dave Andron (co-creator and show runner), Eric Amadio (co-creator),Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie. Damson Idris also serves as a producer.

‘Snowfall’ will return to FX February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with two brand new episodes. New episodes will follow every week. The episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Watch the trailer for the sixth and final season here. Share your reactions in the comments!

The Walls Are Caving In On Everybody In The Official Trailer For The Sixth & Final Season Of FX’s ‘Snowfall’ was originally published on globalgrind.com