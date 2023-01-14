Power 107.5 CLOSE

In anticipation for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, Rihanna has released a 30-second teaser trailer to get fans pumped up for the event.

The billionaire superstar has teamed up with Apple Music in collaboration for the performance that will surely wow audiences across the globe during Super Bowl Sunday on February 12.

In the clip, Rihanna struts towards the camera in a vibrant yellow fur, while audio from various media broadcasts plays in the background. As newscasters question when Rihanna will return to music, she silences the voices by putting her finger to her lips in a “shhhhh” motion. After the voices cease, Rihanna strikes a pose as her hit song “Needed Me” begins to play, leaving viewers ready for whatever comes next.

Check out the exciting teaser trailer below.

Rihanna Teases Fans With New Trailer For Super Bowl Performance was originally published on hiphopnc.com