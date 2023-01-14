Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Storm Reid just made her relationship with Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, public when the adorable couple made a red carpet appearance together earlier this week.

The duo attended the premiere of Storm’s new film “Missing” together and were all smiles as they walked hand in hand and posed for photos together at the event.

For the premiere, the starlet was decked out in a feathery Balmain gown with a long train and deep v neckline. The beauty’s college football playing boyfriend matched her fly and donned a black Gucci suit.

The couple was spotted on Instagram serving looks in their fashionable ensembles. Check it out below.

Storm also shared her own photos from her big night on her Instagram page without a caption to let the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

We just love this fashionable couple and their killer styles! Beauties, what do you think about Storm’s recent look?

