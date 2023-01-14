Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Chloe Bailey shut Instagram down again this weekend when she showed off her killer curves and gorgeous face in a look that we love while posing for her 5 million IG followers on the ‘Gram!

Taking to the social platform, the talented beauty showed off her fashionable style once again when she rocked a sexy, black sheer catsuit that fit her like a glove. The singer paired the look with minimal jewelry and served face and body as she modeled the look for the ‘Gram. As for her hair, the entertainer had her signature locs straight back with swooped baby hairs and donned dramatic makeup, including mink eyelashes, to enhance her natural beauty as she posed.

” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below. “meow” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.

Chloe Bailey Serves Face And Body In A Sheer Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com