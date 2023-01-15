Draya Michele Gives Us Body Goals In Her Latest IG Post

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Draya Michele is forever our body goals! The swimsuit designer and social media influencer sent the Internet into a frenzy over the weekend when she took to Instagram to show off her toned abs and bikini body in preparation for her birthday.

Taking to the platform, the Mint Swim entrepreneur posed in a neon green one piece look that was everything! The one piece look featured black snake print throughout and was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs. She wore her hair in big fluffy curls and rocked minimal jewelry for the sexy Instagram look.

“Just an Aquarius charging up……” she captioned the post.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the social influencer as many of Draya Michele’s nine million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval on the look. “There she go!” one follower wrote while another said, “Wow ” and another commented, “Assignment complete !” Beauties, what do you think about Draya’s sexy slay? Don’t miss… Draya Michele Sets The Internet Ablaze In A ‘Barely There’ Chain Skirt Draya Michele Shares Her Breakfast Routine And Now We Know How She Keeps Her Waist So Snatched

