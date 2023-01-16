Recreate Angela Bassett’s Stunning Low Pony From The Critics Choice Awards

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Angela Bassett is no stranger to taking our breath away, and last night’s Critics Choice Awards was no different. The veteran actress continues to wow us with her talents both on screen and on the red carpet. Clad in a black strapless Christian Siriano gown, Judith Leiber bag, and Messika jewelry, the 64-year-old was a sight for sore eyes.

With such a jaw-dropping frock, Bassett opted for a sleek ponytail achieved by celebrity hairstylist Randy Stodghill, using PHYTO products to complete the look.

Stodghill was inspired by Bassett’s timeless persona. “Angela is a sophisticated woman who has style and class. She doesn’t follow trends or try to be something she’s not – and this is what we wanted to capture in her look tonight!”

To achieve the look, Stodghill started by blowing her hair using a medium size round brush and the Phytovolume Volumizing Blow Dry Spray for maximum volume.

Then, before curling her hair, he used the Phytospecific Baobab Oil from root to the end, massaging it throughout the scalp and hair as a protector and for added smoothness.

Next, he divided the hair into medium sections to curl with a 1 1/2 curling iron, spraying each section with Phytolague Soie for a firm hold, and then again all over the look for a lasting hold. He then finished her look by using the Phytodefrisant Anti-Frizz Touch Up Care to smooth her hairline.

