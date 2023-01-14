Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans, Dropping Content Yearlong

Power 107.5 CLOSE

You can’t say Iggy Azalea isn’t working all the angles. The Australian rapper announced that she has joined OnlyFans, and is dropping a new project, too.

Apparently, for your perverts (respectfully) out there who are thinking otherwise, it’s all for the sake of getting her music out there. It’s all part of her ambitious Hotter Than Hell project where she plans to release music, videos, photos, poetry and more, including a book, throughout 2023.

Reports Variety:

The “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans” collaboration, which marks Azaela’s first creative project in more than a year and a half, will encompass the Aussie-born artist’s upcoming fourth studio album slated to be released this summer. Subscriptions to Azalea’s OnlyFans (onlyfans.com/iggyazalea) will cost $25 per month; subscribers will get first-look access to content from “Hotter Than Hell,” which wraps in December 2023 with her release of a coffee-table book that will be available to purchase separately.

It’s a change of heart for Azalea, who less than two years ago insisted she would never join OnlyFans. In a statement, she said working with OnlyFans lets her avoid the “overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship” of other digital platforms.

“Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!” Azalea said in a statement provided to Variety. “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun — so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

The OnlyFans look shouldn’t be too surprising. Back in 2018, Azalea was getting her full twerk on, which had many noting rapping wasn’t her only talent. Just saying.

Since then, she said she was putting her microphone down momentarily in 2021, only to announce her return a year later.

