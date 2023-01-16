Two teens with guns arrested after large fight at Easton mall

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Two teenage boys have been arrested following a Saturday evening fight at Easton Town Center that involved multiple juveniles.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the mall just before 8:45 p.m. after calls reporting a large fight on the first floor. Security at Easton alongside special duty police officers observed between “40-50 juveniles” around a fight, including two 17-year-old boys who police say were fighting the most aggressively.

Both teens were placed under arrest for aggravated riot with an additional charge of concealed carry violation. CPD say that both boys were carrying fully loaded handguns that they concealed and are currently in the Juvenile Detention Center.

