One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

According to NBC4i, A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night.

Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.

Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

In a Monday morning release, CPD said a fight took place between a security guard at the store and a woman.

