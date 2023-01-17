Latto Shares A BTS Video Of Her Hair Styling Routine

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Latto took to Instagram earlier today to take fans on a behind the scenes look at her getting her hair done while showing off her natural hair in the process.

Taking to the platform, the fresh faced beauty filmed her trip to the hair salon where she showed off her natural locs as she prepared for a wash and fresh blow out. First, her stylist detangled and parted the beauty’s hair and prepared her locs for highlights. After applying the highlights to her hair, Latto then got her locs washed and conditioned and sat underneath a dryer for a bit before getting her hair blown out. Next, her stylist proceeded to style, flat iron and curl her hair, revealing subtle highlights that matched the rapper’s naturally light brown locs perfectly.

After the style was complete, Latto of course modeled her new, fresh ‘do to perfection and was all smiles as she stunned in her fresh press.

“Hair is flourishing @slayologyco” the stunning entertainer captioned the IG Reel. Check it out below.

Of course, the beauty’s followers were living while watching Latto get her hair done and flooded her comments with their words of praise. “I just loveee your natural hair!! ,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented, “So perfect like how tf ” and another jokingly commented, “All her hair appointments look peaceful lol” and we have to agree, she makes it look easy!

Latto’s natural locs are certainly healthy and flourishing and now that she’s shown us how she gets it styled, we’re going to need for her to drop the full hair care routine!

