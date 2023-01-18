Rising Atlanta Rapper Rico Cash Releases His Latest Album ‘1008 Degrees’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Atlanta native and burgeoning rap star, Rico Cash, just released his latest album, ‘1008 Degrees,’ through Human Re Sources. This 19-song project is an ode to southern trap music, with a combination of uncut lyrics, heavy 808’s, and upbeat tempos. With features from fellow ATL breakthrough acts including – Landstrip Chip, Hxncho, Trvpmoneyy Vdough and Mali Meexh, to beats by rising producers – Bruddaonthebeat, Zwiffa, Codeine Beats and Mellow, this project is a sure-fire street banger.

Rico Cash also debuted his ‘Devil In (feat Mali Meexh)’ visual, shot by Bag Talk, one of three leading singles off ‘1008 Degrees,’ following ‘On Sum Sh*t’ and ‘Sneaky Link.’

1008 Degrees Tracklisting:

1008 Degrees (Prod. Mellow, Bruddaondabeat & Chaos) On Sum Sh*t (Prod. ZwifFA) Nightmares (Prod. Loe) Countin Up (Prod. Mellow) Devil In FT. Mali Meexh (Prod. Drum Dummie) 10 / 4 (Prod. Phil Got Another 1) Hold You Close (Prod. K Bless & Hawky) Wavy FT. Yung Mal (Prod. Lifted) P*ssy Boys FT. 5thward Greedy (Prod. A3 & 32shot Beatz) King Kong FT. Bfizzle (Prod. Bruddaondabeat ) Hell Yea FT. TrvpMoneyy Vdough (Prod. Torey Montana) Illuminati FT. Mali Meexh (Prod. BasedKash) High Speed (Prod. ZwifFA) Invisible (Prod.Melz) For the Game FT. Hunxho (Prod. Melz) Came Close (Prod.Spiffy Global ) Sneaky Link (Prod. Billy Franci$ & T-WiLL) Heart Cold FT. Landstrip Chip (Prod.Mellow) Believe It (Prod. Codeine Beats & Young Nato)

Rico Cash is determined to pave his own lane while staying true to his Westside Atlanta roots and remaining passionate about unapologetically telling his story through his music. Let us know how you feel about the new project in the comments. To stay connected with Rico, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

Rising Atlanta Rapper Rico Cash Releases His Latest Album ‘1008 Degrees’ was originally published on globalgrind.com