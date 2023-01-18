Actors Anika Noni Rose And Jason Dirden Marry In A Picturesque Los Angeles Wedding

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Congratulations to actors Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden on their recent wedding ceremony in Los Angeles.

Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden tied the knot in a brightly colored wedding ceremony on the West Coast. The two met while starring in the A Raisin in the Sun Broadway production and became friends before becoming lovers. “We were friends for a couple of years, actually. We both went off and did our own things and were disconnected for a while and then swung back,” said Rose. A few years later, they linked up, and the rest is history.

Rose stunned at her wedding in a gown by London-based atelier Alonuko Bridal. The Princess and the Frog actress explained to Brides.com that she wanted something that wasn’t gaudy and that she couldn’t wear on a red carpet. “When we met, we talked about the story we wanted to tell with the dress. [Our vision was] that of a rose coming into full bloom, but without being too fussy. I also didn’t want anything I could wear on a red carpet,” remarked Rose. The gown boasted a tulle bodice embellished with beads that trickled down her skirt. Her dress also paid homage to her mother’s wedding day by featuring handmade organza flowers made from her mother’s bridal gown.

The groom looked debonair in a custom Well Groomed Man salmon suit that added vibrancy to their wedding look. The Greenleaf actor topped his look off with fun, flamingo-printed socks. The bridesmaids and groomsmen followed suit in shades of pink attire.

