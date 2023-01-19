Angela Bassett Gives Us Style Goals In An All Pink Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Angela Bassett’s style is just as legendary as she is and she’s certainly not slowing down on giving us effortless fashion goals any time soon! Earlier this week, the beauty was spotted on Instagram giving us Barbie core fashion and donning a bright pink suit that certainly gave us fashion envy!

The gorgeous actress showed off her style when she made an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a pink Dolce and Gabbana suit and matching pink Lesilla heels that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the vibrant look with minimal jewelry from Alexis Bittar that matched the look perfectly.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in big fluffy curls that were parted over to one side of her face and was all smiles as she served for the cameras ahead of her appearance on the late night talk show.

“Hey Everybody you good?I had SO much fun chatting with @briantyreehenry on the #LateLateShow tune in tonight 12:37/11:37c on CBS! ” she captioned the IG photo set which showed images of her appearance as well as her stunning look.

Check out the look below.

"that's mother right there," one of the starlet's followers commented on the look while another wrote, "Auntie can do no wrong!! Serving it up!!" and it's true, she can do no wrong! We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet's stunning look? Did she nail it?

