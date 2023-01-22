Drake Brought Out Dipset, 21 Savage At Apollo Theater Show

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Drake finally touched the stage at the Apollo Theater. On Saturday night (Jan. 21), the 6 God headlined his first of two shows at the famed Harlem venue, and he brought out 21 Savage and local rap stars Dipset, too.

The show was promoted by SiriusXM, and Drizzy performed to a packed audience of VIP’s and celebrities. Reportedly in the crowd were an eclectic mix of stats that included Justin and Hailey Bieber, A$AP Ferg, Kevin Durant, Ice Spice, Odell Beckham Jr. and Gayle King.

Being that he was performing Uptown, it was a foregone conclusion that Cam’ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones would make an appearance. And just so you know it’s real, Drake rolled up wearing Killa Cam’s famed pink fur coat. Like, the actual one out of his closet.

Throughout the evening, the stage was outfitted to look like his bedroom to a record label to a Harlem bodega and finally to the Apollo signage, tracing the rise of his career. Along the way, he performed hits and deep cuts like “Headlines,” “HYFR,” and “God’s Plan,” from his lengthy catalog. 21 Savage also popped in to perform some songs from their recently released collab album.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me.… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” said Drake as the show came to a close, per SiriusXM. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

