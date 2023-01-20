Lil Durk & Future “Mad Max,” The Weeknd “Nothing Is Lost” & More | Daily Visuals 1.20.23

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It’s been more than a month since Lil Durk dropped his latest project Loyal Bros 2. But the Chiraq representative isn’t letting that buzz die just yet and comes through with a new clip for a fan favorite cut off that album.

Linking up with Future for the visuals to “Mad Max,” Lil Durk and the Toxic King head down to Miami to lay down their bars as a few juxes go down in the sunny streets of South Beach. This video was hella violent.

From hardcore rap to some R&B, The Weeknd heads to the planet of Pandora to get that Avatar money and sing underwater as the Na’vi natives groove to his melody.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Tjay, Rich The Kid, Famous Dex and Jay Critch and more.

LIL DURK & FUTURE – “MAD MAX”

THE WEEKND – “NOTHING IS LOST”

LIL TJAY – “CLUTCHIN MY STRAP”

RICH THE KID, FAMOUS DEX & JAY CRITCH – “WHERE’S DEXTER”

KALI UCHIS – “I WISH YOU ROSES”

AUGUST ALSINA – “MYSELF”

NLE CHOPPA – “23”

AB-SOUL FT. SIR – “IT BE LIKE THAT”

