According to NBC4i, The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime.
The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a preliminary injunction.
The three laws within Columbus city limits ban magazines with 30 or more rounds, criminalize straw gun sales, and penalize people who fail to properly store a firearm around minors.
Ralph Carter, founder and CEO of the non-profit organization We Are Linden, is in favor of the restrictions, saying it shows city leaders mean business when it comes to crime.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Columbus Cutest Couple: Enter to Win a Date Night!
- Marjorie And Steve Harvey Give Us Style Goals During Recent Date Night
- Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
- Bengals beat Bills, AFC title game up next
- Trina Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Telfar Fit
- Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela
- Halle Bailey Stuns In Nicolas Jebran Gown
- Sabrina Elba Stuns In YSL While Attending The Beyoncé Concert In Dubai
- ‘They Don’t Want Me’: Ed Reed Says Bethune-Cookman Won’t Hire Him As Football Coach
- Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com