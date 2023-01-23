Marlo Hampton Shines In A LAPOINTE Pantsuit At The Champion Awards In Atlanta

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Marlo Hampton looked radiant at her Foster Care Fridays Champion Awards event in Atlanta. The theme for the affair was shades of blue, and the RHOA reality star fabulously nailed the dress code in a LAPOINTE pantsuit.

It’s always a stylish celebration when Marlo Hampton is in the building! The socialite recently hosted her Foster Care Fridays’ Champion Awards honors at the Bazati restaurant in Atlanta, and you know her outfit was giving chic and classy. The entrepreneur showed up to her soiree dressed in an ice-blue LAPOINTE pantsuit that stole the show. The ensemble featured a satin, single-breast blazer and satin flare pants. White feathers accented the suit’s arms and pant legs, giving it a fancy flair.

Hampton paired her dashing look with satin, pink pumps that featured blinged-out embellishments. Her accessories included diamond hoop earrings and a blue clutch purse. She wore her hair in a shoulder-length bob, and her makeup reflected a soft, glam beat.

Hampton started Foster Care Fridays to spread awareness about the foster care organization. Her experience as a foster kid afforded her keen insight into the system and is now a passion that has grown into a beneficial organization helping deserving kids and partnering with similar organizations.

