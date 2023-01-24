According to NBC4i, The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. This system will start in our western and southwestern counties after midnight, and will continue to move north pre-sunrise on Wednesday setting us up for a messy Wednesday morning commute.
As mentioned, this will start from a low ejecting from our southwest into our area. The leading edge of this moisture may in fact start as some cold rain showers in the southwest, but as the colder air during the night mixes south, we will see this turning to mostly snow ahead of daybreak.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors
- Texas Store Clerks Attack Elderly Black Woman Over $50 Bill In A Crash Course On White Privilege
- Tyre Nichols’ Death Shows Black Cops Can Also Be ‘Faces Of White Supremacy’
- She Shoots, She Scores: Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Make It Official On The ‘Gram
- Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens
- ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
- The Roots Perform At Kennedy Center In New PBS Special ‘The Roots Residency’
- Erykah Badu And Her Daughter Get Cheeky On The Gram
- Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
- Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces new charges, high bond
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com