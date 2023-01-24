Another Mass Shooting In California, Shannon Sharpe Apologizes & Severe Thunderstorms Threaten South [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley's down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins", "Lil' Darrl," "Joe Willie" and "Beauford." Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for "All About The Benjamins" and "Friday After Next". He's recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, "Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6". On television he"s hosted BET's "Open Casket Sharp" and "Comic View", appeared on "Showtime At The Apollo," "Uptown Comedy Club", HBO's "Def Comedy Jam"and "Snaps". Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB's (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: "Success is when preparation meets opportunity"

Maria More and Rock-T have all your Front Page News for January 24th.

Maria details what we know so far from another mass shooting occurring overnight in California, plus the attorneys for the family of Tyree Nichols spoke publicly after reviewing police footage of the 29-year-old’s death earlier this month. Representatives for the Nichols family compared the incident to the 1991 beating of Rodney.

Lastly, severe thunderstorms erupt across the southern United States and areas from Texas to North Carolina today into Wednesday evening. pose dangerous flooding and rainfall.

Rock-T wraps up the news with audio from Shannon Sharpe’s apology, and Rickey doesn’t allow Rock off the hook from his Friday NFL predictions!

