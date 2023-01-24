Snoop Dogg & DJ drama ft. Stressmatic “I’m From 21st Street,” Macklemore ft. DJ Premier “Heroes” & More | Daily Visuals 1.24.23

Power 107.5 CLOSE

For a while now Snoop Dogg’s been doing everything from cooking shows to beer commercials, but ultimately the entrepreneur is a Hip-Hop artist at heart. And now he returns to put some work into the job that made him a household name decades ago.

Linking up with DJ Drama to drop some new black-and-white visuals for the Stressmatic assisted “I’m From 21st Street,” the Doggfather gets back on his G sh*t and shows just how fulfilling his life is as he hops on private jets, works the wheels of steels at rap shows, and performs for thousands of adoring fans at arenas. Snoop really living his best life out there.

Back in Brooklyn, Macklemore links up with another Hip-Hop icon, DJ Premier, and in their clip to “Heroes,” the Seattle rapper takes a bite out of the Big Apple and experiences the life of an everyday New Yorker with Premo by his side. Funny enough, Macklemore could totally blend in with the hipsters that done took over the gentrified streets of BK. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BabyTron, Quando Rondo and more.

SNOOP DOGG & DJ DRAMA FT. STRESSMATIC – “I’M FROM 21ST STREET”

MACKLEMORE FT. DJ PREMIER – “HEROES”

BABYTRON – “FOREVER $CAMS”

QUANDO RONDO – “LONG LIVE PABB”

G PERICO – “SPRAY BOTTLE”

NEEK BUCKS – “2023”

SEAN PAUL FT. DAMIAN MARLEY & NICKY JAM – “NO FEAR”

GLOSS UP FT. GLORILLA – “BESTFRENN”

