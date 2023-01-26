That’s My Beat: Snoop Dogg Shares Insight On 2Pac’s Classic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Album

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

When it comes to beloved and revered rappers, Snoop Dogg is close to the top of the list. Officially stepping into the game in 1992 with his feature on Dr. Dre’s ‘Deep Cover,’ The Doggfather has seen it all. In a clip that has recently resurfaced, The Doggfather shares a fact that many of his fans or fans of the late 2Pac might not have known. Click inside to get the scoop.

Yesterday (January 25), the legendary DJ Pooh tweeted a clip from when Snoop Dogg visited the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. When asked how long it took for the All Eyez On Me album (rap’s first double album) to get done, Snoop shares that it only took Pac and Daz like two weeks to complete half of the album. He went on to add that when 2Pac was released from prison, Daz was working on Snoop’s second album The Doggfather. Snoop selflessly told Daz to give Pac everything. Once he did, Pac went straight to work.

Snoop recalls hearing Pac rapping on one of the DJ Pooh beats that was once in his possession. Understandably, the Long Beach, California native’s first thoughts were “Damn, that’s my beat.” After Snoop heard Pac and the Outlawz on the track, he gave them their props and conceded that giving them the beat was the right idea. The song that Snoop is referencing is titled ‘When We Ride.’ You can check it out here!

All Eyez On Me was 2Pac’s fourth studio album and the last to be released during his lifetime. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spawned certified classics including ‘California Love,’ ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,’ ‘How Do U Want It,’ and ‘I Ain’t Mad at Cha.’ All Eyez On Me is considered one of the greatest albums of all time. In 2014, it was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), having sold over 5 million copies. We all should wish for friends like Snoop. He is the epitome of teamwork making the dreamwork!

