HomeThe 614

Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues hospital

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Vaccines and needles

Source: ximushushu / Getty

According to NBC4i, A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has claimed that it discriminated against her by firing her for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tina Moore, a surgical scheduler at the hospital for more than two decades, alleges she was fired after being denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court, Moore said her requests for clarification on the exemption denial were repeatedly ignored until she received a letter of termination.

“NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request,” the complaint read.

A spokesperson from Nationwide Children’s Hospital declined to comment, citing the active litigation.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues hospital  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close