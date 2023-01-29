Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.

Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.

On the left is Kason and on the right is Ky’air Thomas.

About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason — who were five months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.

A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com