According to NBC4i, One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said.
Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. Ky’air was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead, police said.
On the left is Kason and on the right is Ky’air Thomas.
About one month ago, Ky’air and his brother Kason — who were five months old at the time — were safely returned home after being abducted from the Short North on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen outside a Donato’s restaurant.
A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.
For the full NBC4 story click here
One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com