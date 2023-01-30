LeBron James’ 2013 Championship Jersey Becomes One Of The Most Expensive Game-Worn Jerseys Of All Time

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If rare LeBron James memorabilia is your guilty pleasure, then look no further.

The King’s villain story may have originated when he played for the Miami heat from 2010 to 2014, but the tangible memories from that stint are going for top dollar.

And that includes the jersey he rocked in the 2013 NBA championship during Game 7, which just sold for a whopping $3.7 million at Sotheby’s.

If that sounds astronomical, it’s because it is now the third most expensive game-worn jersey ever sold on the open market.

James still has some catching up to do for the priciest jersey ever, as that honor belongs to His Airness Michael Jordan, whose Last Dance NBA Finals jersey sold for $10.91 million, followed by Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey cashing out for $9.28 million.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, says that the jersey’s successful sale comes on the heels of James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring title.

“Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record,” Wachter said in a statement. “[After Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ jersey], this successful sale of another incomparable legend’s jersey [is] one of the most significant jerseys to ever hit the auction block.”

James’ 2013 championship marked his second ring in as many years when he took on the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs. The King averaged 25 points a game that season and 37 points to push Miami to win 95-88.

James might not hold this record too long because on Feb. 1, a jersey Kobe Bryant wore through 25 games (including six playoff games) during his only NBA MVP season in 2007-08 will go up for sale.

The new auction comes soon after the third anniversary of Kobe’s tragic death in a helicopter crash, with the jersey expected to fetch somewhere between $5 million and $7 million.

LeBron James’ 2013 Championship Jersey Becomes One Of The Most Expensive Game-Worn Jerseys Of All Time was originally published on cassiuslife.com