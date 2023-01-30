According to NBC4i, A nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering community resources for women of color is building a 10,000-square-foot headquarters north of Downtown.
Zora’s House is breaking ground Friday on a three-story space on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park, marking an expansion from Zora’s 2,000-square-foot home base. The organization is the only co-working space and leadership incubator in Ohio created by and for women of color.
“We put on programs, we have a co-working space, we have community partnerships – all of that is working to ensure that women of color have the resources and support they need to lead, create and contribute in meaningful ways in our community,” said LC Johnson, founder and CEO of Zora’s House.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Zora’s House breaking ground on new community space in Weinland Park
- LeBron James’ 2013 Championship Jersey Becomes One Of The Most Expensive Game-Worn Jerseys Of All Time
- There Will Be Two Black Quarterbacks Starting In The Super Bowl For The First Time In NFL History
- Ciara Shows Off A DIY Ensemble She Made For Herself From A Pair of Cargos
- Ashanti Hit The Stage In A Sexy Leather Look
- Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal
- Winnie Harlow Stepped Out In A Windowsen Look
- Rickey Smiley’s Son, Brandon, Passed Away At 32
- Latto Gives Us Style Goals In An All Denim Ensemble
- One of the Twins that Was a Subject of Ohio Amber Alert Has Died
Zora’s House breaking ground on new community space in Weinland Park was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com