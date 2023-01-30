HomeThe 614

Zora’s House breaking ground on new community space in Weinland Park

According to NBC4i, A nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering community resources for women of color is building a 10,000-square-foot headquarters north of Downtown.

Zora’s House is breaking ground Friday on a three-story space on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park, marking an expansion from Zora’s 2,000-square-foot home base. The organization is the only co-working space and leadership incubator in Ohio created by and for women of color.

“We put on programs, we have a co-working space, we have community partnerships – all of that is working to ensure that women of color have the resources and support they need to lead, create and contribute in meaningful ways in our community,” said LC Johnson, founder and CEO of Zora’s House.

