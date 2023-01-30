Zora’s House breaking ground on new community space in Weinland Park

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, A nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering community resources for women of color is building a 10,000-square-foot headquarters north of Downtown.

Zora’s House is breaking ground Friday on a three-story space on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park, marking an expansion from Zora’s 2,000-square-foot home base. The organization is the only co-working space and leadership incubator in Ohio created by and for women of color.

“We put on programs, we have a co-working space, we have community partnerships – all of that is working to ensure that women of color have the resources and support they need to lead, create and contribute in meaningful ways in our community,” said LC Johnson, founder and CEO of Zora’s House.

