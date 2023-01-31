Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Justine Skye’s face card never declines! The singer was recently spotted on Instagram after a talk show appearance where she posted a selfie of her glammed face and beautiful body, and we are in love!

The “What A Lie” singer showed her followers that she is still that girl when she took to the platform to share a stunning photo dump of herself after a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. For her performance, the beauty donned a black Christopher Esber gown that fit like a glove and featured a deep v neckline to expose her midriff and toned abs. Her glowing skin was glammed to perfection as she wore dramatic lashes and clear gloss on her lips. As for her hair, she wore her locs in tight curls with a side part to accent her beautiful face, and of course, her edges were perfectly laid.

The starlet took to the social media platform to share a few photos of herself looking in the mirror and directly into the camera in a selfie style photo to show off her effortless style ahead of her talk show appearance. “I’m really like that,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below

Justine Skye just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and fashion! Her face card never declines and neither does her style because she just keeps winning! Beauties, what do you think about Justine’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com