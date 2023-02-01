Power 107.5 CLOSE

Ok imagine the ONE thing you were using to prevent pregnancy — is the same thing your new born baby came out of the womb with! Your IUD? What are the chances? It was such a surprise — I heard doctors that weren’t even apart of this woman’s delivery were called in to see!

So here’s the short story:

2 parents in Idaho were already surprised to find out they would be expecting a child. . .considering they were using preventative measures. Like an IUD implanted in this woman’s uterus. Now we all know (or should know) that condoms and other forms of birth control aren’t 100% effective but little man was definitely supposed to be here! Ok so boom they find out they’re having a baby and now it’s delivery day — out comes baby boy not kicking and screaming (well maybe he was…I don’t know) but he definitely came out with his momma’s IUD in hand! LOL no this really made me chuckle but more like a chuckle of joy. You just never know his plan ok!

Needless to say these parents will have one heck of a story to share with their bundle of joy one day but as for the rest of the world — let this be your reminder that birth control is NOT 100% effective!

Here’s a picture of the family:

Catch the Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm and be sure to follow @rodigga on IG/FB and Twitter :)

Got Heem!! Baby Born Holding His Mothers IUD In Hand!! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com