Power 107.5 CLOSE

Superstar DJ and record Producer, Lil Jon, has announced plans to sue Live Nation for not including him in this year’s Lovers & Friends Festival, which bares the name of popular song featuring Usher and Ludacris. In a statement from his high powered lawyer, Ed McPherson, he compares putting on a “Lovers & Friends” fest without Jon … to having a “Don’t Stop Believing’” festival without Journey, or a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” festival without Jimmy Buffett.”

The 2nd Annual Festival is taking place in Las Vegas on May 6th and features Missy Elliot, Mariah Carey, Nelly, Omarion, 50 Cent and many more R&B and Hip-Hop hitmakers. The festival is officially already sold out — so if an agreement isn’t reached, lots of money will be on the line.

TMZ

Lil Jon Threatening Lawsuit Against Live Nation Over Lovers & Friends Fest was originally published on hiphopnc.com