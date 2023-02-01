Power 107.5 CLOSE

If you’ve been seeing your followers insert their face onto Dr. Dre’s classic The Chronic album cover, it’s in celebration of his debut album being re-released back onto DSPs via Interscope on its 30th anniversary.

“I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records. Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

According to reports, the project was removed from streaming platforms last year after Snoop Dogg gained control of Death Row Records from Suge Knight. Check out some of the new merch released as part of the 30th year anniversary here.

What’s your favorite song off The Chronic?

“The Chronic” Album Returns to Streaming Platforms On 30th Anniversary + New Merch Drops was originally published on hiphopnc.com