Arena Football League is coming back making it possible for The Destroyers to return

According to NBC4i, The Arena Football League is coming back and Columbus football fans could see the return of its professional team.

The AFL announced Wednesday the league will return in 2024 for its first season since 2019 with 16 teams to play. Initially founded in 1986, the indoor football league has dissolved twice with its most recent shutdown in 2019 with just six teams in the league.

Now with its return, Columbus football fans could see the return of the Destroyers, who relocated from Buffalo to central Ohio in 2004. The Destroyers played five seasons in Columbus before folding in 2008 and returning for the league’s most recent year in 2019.

