According to NBC4i, The Arena Football League is coming back and Columbus football fans could see the return of its professional team.
The AFL announced Wednesday the league will return in 2024 for its first season since 2019 with 16 teams to play. Initially founded in 1986, the indoor football league has dissolved twice with its most recent shutdown in 2019 with just six teams in the league.
Now with its return, Columbus football fans could see the return of the Destroyers, who relocated from Buffalo to central Ohio in 2004. The Destroyers played five seasons in Columbus before folding in 2008 and returning for the league’s most recent year in 2019.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- ‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13
- Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: Carter G. Woodson
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Officially Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
- Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols
- 30 Days & Counting: Disney+ Shares A Mandalorian Featurette Ahead Of The Season 3 Premiere
- Arena Football League is coming back making it possible for The Destroyers to return
- Latto Is Snatched On The Bachelor In A $2,690 Proenza Schouler Jacquard Coat
- Anika Kai Shares Her Top Berry-Lip Combos In Time For Valentine’s Day
- Happy Black History Month: Urban One Inc. Announces The Launch Of Urban One Podcast Network
- Legend Making Legends: How John Singleton Uplifted A New Generation of Talent With ‘Boyz N the Hood’
Arena Football League is coming back making it possible for The Destroyers to return was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com