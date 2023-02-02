Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Students were evacuated Thursday morning from a junior high school in Pickerington after an adult died by suicide on campus.

Around 10:20 a.m., Pickerington police posted on social media that Ridgeview Junior High School students were safe, with the school on a lockdown alert as students were transferred by bus to Pickerington Central High School. Both schools are located on Hill Road South.

Police and school district officials requested that parents pick up their students at the high school field house. Parents were asked to access the Central campus from Lockville Road and to exit onto Hill Road South.

