According to NBC4i, Students were evacuated Thursday morning from a junior high school in Pickerington after an adult died by suicide on campus.
Around 10:20 a.m., Pickerington police posted on social media that Ridgeview Junior High School students were safe, with the school on a lockdown alert as students were transferred by bus to Pickerington Central High School. Both schools are located on Hill Road South.
Police and school district officials requested that parents pick up their students at the high school field house. Parents were asked to access the Central campus from Lockville Road and to exit onto Hill Road South.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide
- Columbus’ first drive-thru dispensary is about to open
- Tia Mowry Welcomes Black History Month With A Fashionable Family Reel
- D.L. Hughley’s Black History Quiz? | The Daily Show
- Summer Walker Is All ‘About Her Business’ In A Blue Power Suit
- ‘I’m A Kid’: Karon Blake’s Final Words Revealed As D.C. Homeowner Charged With Murder Of Boy, 13
- Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: Carter G. Woodson
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Officially Announces ‘Renaissance’ World Tour
- Tucker Carlson Makes Racist George Floyd Joke During Rant About Tyre Nichols
- 30 Days & Counting: Disney+ Shares A Mandalorian Featurette Ahead Of The Season 3 Premiere
Pickerington School Evacuated and Closed After Campus Suicide was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com