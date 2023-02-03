CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.
The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio.
To celebrate, the first 200 guests will receive a limited edition gift following a ribbon-cutting pre-opening. In addition, Shake Shack is donating $1 to the Dublin Food Pantry for every sandwich sold on opening day.
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com