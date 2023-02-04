Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday in style and took to Instagram to share her sexy look with her millions of followers, and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her birthday look in a white cut out gown that showed off her abs and toned midriff. The dress also featured a thigh high slit that was sure to show off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with sparkling heels and minimal jewelry, only wearing stud earrings in her ears to match the stunning ensemble.

As for her hair, she wore her locs in a pulled back, sleek bun with swopped baby hair to frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.

The beauty shared the fashionable look in a photo dump on Instagram, which also included a photos of her inside her early birthday celebration with all of her closest friends, including Christian Combs. ” she simply captioned the photo set. “Aquarius season” she simply captioned the photo set. Check out the fashionable slay below.

Looks like Yung Miami is kicking off her birthday weekend the right way and of course, is doing it in style! “ serve” one of the rapper’s followers commented on the effortless slay while another wrote, “Who else??? Ain’t nan ”

What do you think about the beauty’s latest look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Steps Out In Style For Her Early Birthday Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com