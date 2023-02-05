Viola Davis Is Officially An EGOT Winner After Recent Grammy Win

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Congratulations are in order for the ultra talented Viola Davis as she’s just reached EGOT status!

Earlier today, the 57-year-old actress earned her very first Grammy award for the audiobook for her memoir “Finding Me,” and with this award, she becomes the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor following in the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

“It has just been such a journey,” the actress said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!”

“Oh my God,” she continued, “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Check out a snippet of Viola’s big win below.

Prior to receiving the award, Davis talked about the possibility of becoming an EGOT winner when she learned of her Grammy nomination. “I have to tell you — the Grammy thing…I’m a serious actor. I am,” she said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it’s about the work. [But] it’s like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus [Las Vegas] when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying, and all she was saying was, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’ In my brain, with the Grammy, I’m like, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’”

Congratulations to Viola Davis on this incredibly, well deserved, honor!

Viola Davis Is Officially An EGOT Winner After Recent Grammy Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com