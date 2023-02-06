Lizzo Credits Prince For Inspiration & Calls Beyoncé “The Artist Of Our Lives”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show." His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley's down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as "Mrs. Bernice Jenkins", "Lil' Darrl," "Joe Willie" and "Beauford." Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for "All About The Benjamins" and "Friday After Next". He's recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, "Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6". On television he"s hosted BET's "Open Casket Sharp" and "Comic View", appeared on "Showtime At The Apollo," "Uptown Comedy Club", HBO's "Def Comedy Jam"and "Snaps". Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB's (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: "Success is when preparation meets opportunity"

It was a monumental evening for Lizzo, who won Record of the Year last night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer took time to pay homage to Prince and Beyoncé.

After the passing of the musical legend, she says that she dedicated her life to making positive music, which wasn’t something that was popular at the time, especially in the mainstream.

After thanking her team and fans, it was time to show appreciation to the one and only Beyoncé.

With the record breaking Grammy winner front row in attendance, Lizzo gave all her flowers to one of her favorite people ever, while sharing how she changed her life, “You changed my life, you sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ Thank you so much, you clearly are the artists of our lives.”

Lizzo also made headlines by revealing her new boyfriend at the Pre-Grammys party which had everyone already excited for the singer before her big win!

For Beyoncé, it was just another night to add to her historical resume, because she officially is now the most Grammy awarded artist in history with 32.

The evening was full of memorable moments, let us know on social media what yours was regarding the good, bad, and ugly from the award show.

