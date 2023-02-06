Trial begin for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident.

In February 2020 Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman, then 19, told police she was with both men at their off-campus apartment, where she and Riep were having consensual sex. Police said that she wanted to stop, but that Riep forced her to continue with Wint taking part.

According to court records they stopped after several minutes and while laughing at the woman, told her she needed to say on video that what happened was consensual. Riep and Wint turned themselves into Columbus police a week after the alleged incident, which took place Feb 4, 2020.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Trial begin for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com