According to NBC4i, The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident.
In February 2020 Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were charged with rape and kidnapping after a woman, then 19, told police she was with both men at their off-campus apartment, where she and Riep were having consensual sex. Police said that she wanted to stop, but that Riep forced her to continue with Wint taking part.
According to court records they stopped after several minutes and while laughing at the woman, told her she needed to say on video that what happened was consensual. Riep and Wint turned themselves into Columbus police a week after the alleged incident, which took place Feb 4, 2020.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- 101-Year-Old Former Montford Point Marine Receives Congressional Gold Medal
- Suspected White Supremacists Arrested For Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot To Attack Baltimore’s Power Grid, FBI Says
- Columbus Police Show Off Black History Month-Themed Police Car With Reportedly Fake MLK Quote
- Columbus Metropolitan Library Celebrating 150 Years
- Trial begin for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
- REPORT: Quavo & Offset In Physical Altercation Following Grammy Tribute to Takeoff
- Get The Details On Lizzo’s Chic Grammys Hair
- Latto Says Her Man Pays All The Bills + Crazy ATL Strip Club Story
- Lizzo Credits Prince For Inspiration & Calls Beyoncé “The Artist Of Our Lives”
- DOJ To Participate In Independent Review Of Memphis P.D. After Tyre Nichols’ Deadly Attack
Trial begin for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com