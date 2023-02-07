According to NBC4i, within a week’s time the Columbus City Council swiftly introduced, proposed, and passed legislation on reducing the speed limit throughout the Downtown area.
Columbus City Councilmember and Chair of the Public Safety and Transportation Committee Lourdes Barroso de Padilla, who hosted the first public hearing last Tuesday on the ordinance, said reducing speed limits is among the top concerns heard from residents in Columbus communities.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
With a vote of 7-0, the city council approved a motion Monday night to change the speed limit in the Downtown district with a limit of 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. The initiative is part of a strategy by Vision Zero Columbus to reduce serious and fatal crashes on city streets, to promote safe travel for those walking, biking or in a motor vehicle, and to support safety as the top priority of the transportation system.
For the full NBC4 story click here
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Time to Slow Down! Speed limits changing in Downtown Columbus
- Columbus Police Under Fake for Inaccurate MLK quote on cruiser to ‘celebrate’ Black History Month
- Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gordon Parks
- Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys
- Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: James McCune Smith
- 101-Year-Old Former Montford Point Marine Receives Congressional Gold Medal
- Suspected White Supremacists Arrested For Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot To Attack Baltimore’s Power Grid, FBI Says
- HEATED: Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Not Winning Album Of The Year At The 65th Grammy Awards
- Columbus Police Show Off Black History Month-Themed Police Car With Reportedly Fake MLK Quote
Time to Slow Down! Speed limits changing in Downtown Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com