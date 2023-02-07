Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon.

The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on social media. Named “History 1,” police said it was intended to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.”

An overwhelming amount of backlash to the video followed in replies on Twitter. Users referenced recent cases including the deadly police shooting of Donovan Lewis, and a Black CPD officer’s racial discrimination lawsuit where she was awarded only $2.

See the video CPD published on their Twitter account of the “History 1” vehicle placed in a historical black landmark in town

Columbus Police Under Fake for Inaccurate MLK quote on cruiser to ‘celebrate’ Black History Month was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com