Columbus Police Under Fake for Inaccurate MLK quote on cruiser to ‘celebrate’ Black History Month

According to NBC4i, Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon.

The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on social media. Named “History 1,” police said it was intended to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.”

An overwhelming amount of backlash to the video followed in replies on Twitter. Users referenced recent cases including the deadly police shooting of Donovan Lewis, and a Black CPD officer’s racial discrimination lawsuit where she was awarded only $2.

See the video CPD published on their Twitter account of the “History 1” vehicle placed in a historical black landmark in town

