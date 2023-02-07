According to NBC4i, Columbus police misquoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in decals on a new community outreach cruiser, according to researchers who study the civil rights icon.
The Columbus Division of Police released a video on Feb. 1 — the beginning of Black History Month — of the newly decorated squad car on social media. Named “History 1,” police said it was intended to “celebrate the achievements of African Americans & recognize their roles in our history.”
An overwhelming amount of backlash to the video followed in replies on Twitter. Users referenced recent cases including the deadly police shooting of Donovan Lewis, and a Black CPD officer’s racial discrimination lawsuit where she was awarded only $2.
For the full NBC4 story click here
See the video CPD published on their Twitter account of the “History 1” vehicle placed in a historical black landmark in town
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Win Tickets to The Ohio Black Expo Riverfront Culture Fest
- Time to Slow Down! Speed limits changing in Downtown Columbus
- Columbus Police Under Fake for Inaccurate MLK quote on cruiser to ‘celebrate’ Black History Month
- Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Gordon Parks
- Angela Simmons Shares Adorable Photo Dump Of Her And Boyfriend Yo Gotti After Of The Grammys
- Russ Parr’s Black History Moment: James McCune Smith
- 101-Year-Old Former Montford Point Marine Receives Congressional Gold Medal
- Suspected White Supremacists Arrested For Alleged ‘Racially Motivated’ Plot To Attack Baltimore’s Power Grid, FBI Says
- HEATED: Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé Not Winning Album Of The Year At The 65th Grammy Awards
- Columbus Police Show Off Black History Month-Themed Police Car With Reportedly Fake MLK Quote
Columbus Police Under Fake for Inaccurate MLK quote on cruiser to ‘celebrate’ Black History Month was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com