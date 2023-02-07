Black Talent Alfre Woodard & Laurence Fishburne Lead In Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts this week on Disney Channel and Disney Plus. The series follows a teenaged super genius and her 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex. We caught a special preview of the exciting new animated series, and we discovered the dynamic Black talent who brought it to life.

The upcoming Disney series is based upon the original Moon Girl comics by Marvel and created by writers Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder and artist Natacha Bustos. The moon girl character first appeared in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 in November 2015.

In the series, the main character is a 9 year old girl who is described as the smartest character in the existing Marvel Universe. She appears to replace Moon-Boy and paired with Devil Dinosaur, with who she shares a mental connection as they are both inhuman.

The Disney animated series description details:

After 13-year-old supergenius Lunella accidentally brings 10-ton Tyrannosaurus rex Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, they work together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Andria and Gary Anthony Williams as Pops. Other notable Black talent includes Wesley Snipes, Method Man, Craig Robinson and Jennifer Hudson.

The all-star roster of talent is the perfect addition to Black History Month’s great news. When we previewed the first episode at Disney, the music is what caught our attention first. Executive music producer for the new series is legendary music producer and artist Raphael Saadiq. Saadiq sets the tone for the show with kid friendly hits like “Moon Girl Magic” that fuse the sound of New York perfectly.

Disney made sure its guests felt like they were in the world of Moon Girl with New York styled pizza and hot dogs, which are mentioned throughout the first episode. They also had professional roller skaters providing awesome entertainment as Lunella’s family owns a local NY skating rink.

Get excited to join the Moon Girl universe. Be sure to catch the wonderful talent on Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Feb. 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney Plus.

Black Talent Alfre Woodard & Laurence Fishburne Lead In Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ was originally published on globalgrind.com