‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Lands A Recurring Role On ‘Abbott Elementary’

The link up fans have been waiting for since “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson and breakout talent on FX’s “The Bear” Ayo Edebiri appeared on the 74th Emmy Awards red carpet together. Now, the two have actually made their universes connect. Read more about Edebiri’s new role in ABC’s hit family comedy series inside.

Edebiri is headed to Philly to portray Ayesha, who is the sister to Brunson’s character Janine Teagues. It’s been a few weeks since fans have gotten their “Abbott Elementary” fix, so news of Edebiri’s introduction to the show is fresh and exciting.

The pair’s natural chemistry on the red carpet last September had the news buzzing about when Brunson and Edebiri might collaborate. Edebiri joked at the Emmy’s saying, “we actually exist in the same universe like Marvel.” Brunson followed along with the star’s antics so effortlessly. Fans knew this moment was close by for the pair.

Brunson and Edebiri’s relationship has continued to blossom since this red carpet moment.

Throughout the series, Janine has mentioned her sister Ayesha, speaking of their strained relationship. Janine also references the challenges she has getting Ayesha to come back and visit Philly, because her sister doesn’t have a great relationship with their mom.

Will Ayesha be ecstatic to see her sister after all this time or will Janine get on her nerves as much as she does the rest of the Abbott staff?

The time has finally arrived on a (hopefully) very loving Valentine’s Day themed episode tonight (Feb. 8) on ABC. Ayo makes her debut, so we can see some of their awkward yet comedic red carpet energy onscreen.

Edebiri currently stars on “The Bear” as sous chef Sydney Adamu. Comment below if you think Quinta might enter “The Bear” universe next season.

