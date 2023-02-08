Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, A man riding his bike in the Eastland area died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Columbus police said that at 9:14 p.m. a cyclist riding southbound on South Hamilton Road was hit by an unknown car also traveling south on South Hamilton Road at the intersection of Refugee Road. The crash knocked the man off of his bicycle and he was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene before police arrived, but a white-colored, passenger side rearview mirror matching a 2009-2013 model Toyota Camry was recovered.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Police recover rearview mirror of car that killed cyclist in Eastland was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com