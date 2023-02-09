Former Ohio State Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.

Raised in Worthington, Stanley played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996, primarily as a receiver. He led OSU with 829 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 receptions during his last season before playing in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Stanley’s death was reported on social media Thursday morning, including by the football coach at Thomas Worthington High School, Michael Picetti.

Stanley also ran for Columbus City Council in 2015, and he later worked as a consultant for a home health company and appeared on local television as a co-host before and after Ohio State football games.

