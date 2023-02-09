According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.
Raised in Worthington, Stanley played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996, primarily as a receiver. He led OSU with 829 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 receptions during his last season before playing in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.
Stanley’s death was reported on social media Thursday morning, including by the football coach at Thomas Worthington High School, Michael Picetti.
Stanley also ran for Columbus City Council in 2015, and he later worked as a consultant for a home health company and appeared on local television as a co-host before and after Ohio State football games.
For the full NBC4i story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- DJ Khaled Brings His We The Best Imprint To Def Jam
- Former Ohio State Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48
- Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl!
- Legend Making Legends: How LeBron James’ Talent & Loyalty Opened The Door For His Friends To Become Millionaire Businessmen Also
- Racist image shown to kids at local school, parents outraged
- Billboard & Vibe Rank The Top 50 Rappers Of All Time
- Phoenix Suns Acquire Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Late Night Deal With Brooklyn Nets
- Tom Joyner’s Flashback: On This Day Featuring Etta James
- Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Two Piece Ensemble
- Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch
Former Ohio State Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com