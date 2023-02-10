Quinta Brunson Kicks Off NYFW In A Classic All-Black Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Watching Quinta Brunson slay the fashion world is our favorite pastime. The actress, producer and comedian has been killing it on the fashion circuit, ever since she began working with stylist, Bryon Javar.

The Abbott Elementary creator kicked off New York Fashion Week at Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2023 show for NYFW.

Brunson looked radiant in a black cocktail dress with a plunging neckline designed by Siriano. She partnered the look with a black blazer, a black top hat, cat-eye sunglasses, and pointed-toe pumps. The starlet oozed vintage femme fatale vibes in her ensemble.

Sitting perched between Greta Onieogou, Julia Stiles, Lindsay Lohan, Derek Blasberg and Gottmik was Brunson, flashing her pearly whites. The actress is a huge fan of Christian Siriano, and has worn several of his garments during awards season.

Just last month, Brunson celebrated her latest Golden Globe award in a black and pink Christian Siriano gown.

Fashion week has kicked off to a fashionable start, and we’re excited. We are confident there will be tons of stylish ensembles spotted over the next few days, and we’ll be on the scene to cover them all. From the best Black designers to hit the runway to the bountiful street style looks to hit the pavement, we’ll cover it all.

Quinta Brunson Kicks Off NYFW In A Classic All-Black Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com