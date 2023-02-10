SZA Flexes Her Bodacious, Bountiful Curves On The Gram

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

SZA is in her winning season, and we are here for it!

Since the release of the Grammy-award-winning artist’s sophomore album ‘S.O.S,’ the streets have been talking. The album has garnered many accolades, including holding the number 1 spot on the Billboards charts for an impressive seven weeks.

As a result of her record-breaking accomplishments, SZA was named Billboard’s 2023 Woman of the year. The introverted Scorpio has a lot to celebrate.

The streets are talking about Ghost in the Machine singer’s accomplishments, but they’re also fawning over her bodacious curves that she’s blessing the internet with.

In an Instagram post, the singer posed in a nude bodysuit that fit like a second layer of skin. The off-the-shoulder suit was semi-sheer and featured asymmetrical holes across the sleeves and bust area and sparkly detailing on the thighs.

She captioned the post, “For clarification purposes only . Deleting soon lol.”

Ah beg, please don’t delete this, SZA. The body is bodying, and the world deserves to see it. Of course the comment section was filled with similar requests.

Chloe Bailey wrote, “nope KEEP IT UP.”

Kehlani chimed in, “NAW LEAVE THIS SHIT UP YOUR HONOR.”

Ashanti added, “ “She is the movie” ”

There is no denying it, SZA looks amazing. The singer was very open about her new found curves in the title track, S.O.S. “So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,” she raps.

We stan for a queen who is unapologetic about her choices.

SZA Flexes Her Bodacious, Bountiful Curves On The Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com