Burger King testing new fries only in Columbus

According to NBC4i, Burger King is testing new churro and mozzarella fry offerings exclusively in Columbus starting on Monday.
The new “Fries, Your Way” menu items include Churro Fries, fried strips of pastry dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, and Mozzarella Fries, fry-shaped mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce. Rounding out the menu’s trio is the chain’s classic chicken fries.
Burger King’s new fries are available in Columbus through mid-May.
