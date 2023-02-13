Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Beauty Beat

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Rihanna has a knack for breaking the internet. The Grammy-Award-winning artist still has the streets buzzing after her riveting Super Bowl Half Time Show. If fans aren’t raving about the catalog of music from the star, they’re chatting about her seamless beauty beat. The gorgeous look was created by none other than Pricillia Ono, Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip. We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip,” Priscilla Ono says in a statement.

If you loved Rih’s look at want to recreate it for yourself. Check out a step-by-step tutorial, courtesy of Priscilla.

Ono applied thin layers of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation.

Shop Now

She followed that up with Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation.

Shop Now

She also used Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder so that skin still looked like skin, but was performance-proof, too.

Shop Now

And for the lip? All it took was one swipe of the creamy, whipped formula of the NEW! Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick.

Shop Now

The high-impact red color delivered a smooth, lightweight texture that’s comfortable and non-drying on the lips, making it the perfect choice for Rihanna’s performance lip.

Did you love Rihanna’s look?

Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors During Her Super Bowl LVII Performance

Celebrities Step Out For The Rihanna Concert, AKA The Super Bowl LVII

Sheryl Lee Ralph Stuns In A Fiery Red Jumpsuit At The Super Bowl

Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Beauty Beat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com